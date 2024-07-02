iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 209,996 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

