iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Reduced by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,756 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

