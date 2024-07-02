iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 208,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 75,715 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $59.64.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

