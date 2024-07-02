iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,615,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.99. 652,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,928. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $300.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.