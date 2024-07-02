iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,075. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.