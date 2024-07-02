iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $181.10. 176,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
