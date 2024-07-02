iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,524. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

