iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Stock Position Increased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises 0.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.65% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 14,414 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

