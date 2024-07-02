iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 590,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,396. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.