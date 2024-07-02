Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4,285,614.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,993 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,482,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566,133. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

