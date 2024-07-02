Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,134.4 days.
Iveco Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.86.
