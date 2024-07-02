Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,134.4 days.

Iveco Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Iveco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.