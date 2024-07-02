J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250.40 ($3.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,543,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,403. The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.02. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

