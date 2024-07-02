J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday.
J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.9 %
In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
