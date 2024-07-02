Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 22241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Jade Road Investments Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.
Jade Road Investments Company Profile
Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.
