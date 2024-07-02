Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.15

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 60971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

