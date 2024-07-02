Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.62.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

JAZZ stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.