Jefferies Financial Group Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $70.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

