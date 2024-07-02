Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,799.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $215,970.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 404,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on PCVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.