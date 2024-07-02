John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE HPS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
