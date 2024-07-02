JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. 201,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,605,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

