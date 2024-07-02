Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
