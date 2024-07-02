Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

