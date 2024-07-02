Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.24. 78,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.67 and a 200-day moving average of $292.27. Kadant has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kadant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,117,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.