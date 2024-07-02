Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2120990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.43.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

