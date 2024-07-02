Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPLTW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
