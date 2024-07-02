Kava Price Reaches $0.43 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $467.33 million and $10.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

