KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 65,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,228,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KB Home Trading Down 2.4 %

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

