Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

