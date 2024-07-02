Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.