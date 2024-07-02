Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kesko Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
About Kesko Oyj
