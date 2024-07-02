Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kforce

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 97.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 25.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 86,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Kforce has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

