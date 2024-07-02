Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 target price on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz Trading Down 13.9 %

CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Kidoz has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

