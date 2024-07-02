Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $391.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $196,358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

