Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.39

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.39 ($5.80) and last traded at €5.50 ($5.91), with a volume of 68726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.48 ($5.89).

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.51. The stock has a market cap of $548.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

