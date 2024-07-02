Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.56. 329,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn Ferry

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.