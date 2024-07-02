Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,521 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

