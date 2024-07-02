Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 17,336,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lyft by 10.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 274.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 158,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

