Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Critical Survey

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quince Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50

Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.70, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.95 Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 24.16 -$146.96 million ($2.51) -12.33

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12% Kymera Therapeutics -194.67% -31.92% -23.98%

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

