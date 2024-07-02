LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LCNB by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,035 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 503,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

