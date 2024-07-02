Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 540,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.04. 823,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

