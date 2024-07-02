Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,315. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

