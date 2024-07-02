Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $24.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,909.14. 49,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,626.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

