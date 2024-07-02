Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $395.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

