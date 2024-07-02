Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.67. 21,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,660. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $312.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

