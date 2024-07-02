Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

LCOMF remained flat at C$12.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.70. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.