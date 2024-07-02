Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
LCOMF remained flat at C$12.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.70. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
