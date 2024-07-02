Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average of $225.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

