Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.95. 822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
Logansport Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Logansport Financial Announces Dividend
Logansport Financial Company Profile
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logansport Financial
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.