Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.75. 2,173,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

