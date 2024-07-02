Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.17. 717,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,644. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.83. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

