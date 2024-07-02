M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,559,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 5,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,256.4 days.

M3 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTHRF remained flat at $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. M3 has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

