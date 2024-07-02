Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.67. The stock had a trading volume of 179,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,426. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.80 and a 200 day moving average of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,432 shares of company stock worth $31,320,372. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.