Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 8.6% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 742,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,885. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

