Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,521. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.